Valentina Sampaio Is Reportedly Victoria's Secret's First Transgender Model

Valentina Sampaio has reportedly been hired to appear in a Victoria's Secretcampaign, which would make her the first openly transgender model for the lingerie company, which has been trying to rebrand.

The 22-year-old Brazilian recently posted on her Instagram page a photo of her sitting in a bathrobe backstage at what she said was a photo shoot for the company's PINK line on Long Island, New York.

"Backstage click @vspink #bastidores #new #vspink #campaign #representatividade #diversity #beauty #selfie #model #life #fashion #usa #vstorm #valentinasampaio #bomdia," she wrote.

She also posted a selfie video, writing, "Never stop dreaming genteee #staytuned #bastidores #new #vspink #campaign #representatividade #diversity #beauty #selfie #life #fashion #usa #vstorm #valentinasampaio," as well as a pic of her sitting and smiling, writing, "Life is amazing... Love more and hate less, hate is useless, just do not waste time with it!"

Victoria's Secret and parent company L Brands have not commented on her posts, which come amid the group's attempt to rebrand amid declining sales and following controversial comments that the group's chief marketing officer Ed Razek had made last year about the idea of including transgender and plus-size models in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.