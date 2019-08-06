Bachelor in Paradise's Kendall Long Reflects on Her Big Year of Milestones With Joe Amabile

Time flies when you're having fun—and totally in love.

Bachelor Nation's Kendall Long and Joe Amabile are the first to admit that their relationship isn't exactly conventional. After all, not every couple finds love on national TV and is faced with engagement talk in a matter of weeks.

But as the couple's unofficial one-year anniversary approaches, it's hard not to celebrate all the milestones these two have reached such as moving in together.

"It's been really good," Kendall shared with E! News exclusively at ALT 98.7's Summer Camp presented by Subaru. "We're working together to get our best style together. Mine's art deco and his is French and we're coming together. We might get a puppy too."

She added, "Joe and I have been living together basically since we met and we also went on tour together [for Dancing With the Stars]. When we were inside of a bus in tiny rooms we were fine so I feel like if we can survive that, we can do anything."