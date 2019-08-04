Lili Reinhart Posts Love Poem for Cole Sprouse for His Birthday After Split Rumors

What breakup?

Lili Reinhart took to Instagram on Saturday night to post a love poem for her boyfriend and Riverdale co-star Cole Sprousefor his 27th birthday, more than a week after they seemingly debunked split rumors.

"I tried to find a poem that I could send to you / Because my words were failing me," the actress wrote, alongside a photo of the actor smoking while sitting at a table. "But I searched and found nothing that did you justice / All of these love poems can't get it right / No one else's words could ever fit / They haven't known the fortune it is to love you. -sappy nighttime birthday poem for @colesprouse."

Lili, 22, also trolled Cole by posting on her Instagram Story a photo of him with his twin brother Dylan Sprouse at the March premiere of her beau's film Five Feet Apart. Cole is mostly cropped out of the pic. The actress had also accompanied him to the event.

"Happy birthday baby" she wrote.