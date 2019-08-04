The 100 Ending With Season 7 on The CW

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Aug. 4, 2019 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The 100, Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Season 6

The CW

Arrow and Supernatural aren't the only CW shows signing off during the 2019-2020 TV: Prepare to say goodbye to The 100.

Announced by The CW president Mark Pedowitz at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour, The 100's seventh season will be its last. Pedowitz said series executive producer Jason Rothenberg has long wanted to end the series with the seventh season and he wanted to honor his wishes. This tracks with how the network decided to wrap up Arrow and Supernatural after discussions with its stars and executive producers.

Watch

The 100 Stars Dish on Season 5 at Comic-Con 2018

"Jason Rothenberg has said to us a number of times—I just didn't want to listen to him for a while—that he wanted to end it after a seventh season...Jason has some ideas he wants to do and he thought that this was the right way to go...So we spoke to Jason earlier when we said again you're listening to an announce today at TCA," Pedowitz said.

"With #The100 Season 6 finale just days away, I have some bittersweet news to share: Season 7 will be our last," Rothenberg tweeted. "We are eternally grateful to WB & CW for always allowing us to tell our story the way we want to & to wrap the show on our terms. What an incredible ride this has been!"

The 100 cast includes Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Tales and Shannon Kook.

The end of The 100 comes as the network has already said goodbye to a number of fan-favorite critical hits. During the 2018-2019 TV season, The CW said goodbye to Jane the Virgin, iZombie and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ The 100 , TV , CW , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.