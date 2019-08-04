The 100 Ending With Season 7 on The CW

Arrow and Supernatural aren't the only CW shows signing off during the 2019-2020 TV: Prepare to say goodbye to The 100.

Announced by The CW president Mark Pedowitz at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour, The 100's seventh season will be its last. Pedowitz said series executive producer Jason Rothenberg has long wanted to end the series with the seventh season and he wanted to honor his wishes. This tracks with how the network decided to wrap up Arrow and Supernatural after discussions with its stars and executive producers.