Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Are Not Married But Did Have a Friendship Ceremony

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are not married, despite a recent report, E! News has learned.

The British newspaper The Sun on Sunday reported that the couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony at the Little Vegas Chapel in Las Vegas earlier this year, quoting the venue owner.

A source told E! News that Delevingne and Benson are not legally married, but did have a fun friendship ceremony about a year ago. No marriage license for the two was found in Las Vegas public records.

The newspaper report was posted a month after Delevingne, 26, and Benson, 29, sparked engagement rumors when they were spotted vacationing in Saint-Tropez while wearing with gold bands on their fingers.

The couple did not address the speculation. Benson's mom, Shannon Benson, later wrote on Instagram, "How easy it is for so many of us today to be undoubtedly full of information yet fully deprived of accurate information."