Camila Cabello Slams Body Shamers in Heated Instagram Post

Body shamers, be gone!

Camila Cabello isn't feeding into the "bulls--t" any longer. The "Señorita" singer took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to vent her frustrations with people trying to body shame her. The 22-year-old star explains that she was trying celebrate the second-anniversary of her hit-maker "Havana" with a photo, but discovered a troubling headline that commented negatively on her body.

"I haven't gone on social media AT ALL with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings," she began her lengthy post. "my eyes accidentally ran over a head line of people "body shaming me.""

She said that at first, she felt "super insecure."

"But then I was like... of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body's not made of f--king rock," she wrote. "But the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they're seeking a perfection that's not real."