Camila Cabello Slams Body Shamers in Heated Instagram Post

Instagram
Body shamers, be gone!
Camila Cabello isn't feeding into the "bulls--t" any longer. The "Señorita" singer took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to vent her frustrations with people trying to body shame her. The 22-year-old star explains that she was trying celebrate the second-anniversary of her hit-maker "Havana" with a photo, but discovered a troubling headline that commented negatively on her body.
"I haven't gone on social media AT ALL with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings," she began her lengthy post. "my eyes accidentally ran over a head line of people "body shaming me.""
She said that at first, she felt "super insecure."
"But then I was like... of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body's not made of f--king rock," she wrote. "But the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they're seeking a perfection that's not real."
For the "Never Be the Same" singer, she feels that young women are "constantly seeing" a fake reality.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
"They're constantly seeing photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that's reality and everyone's eyes get used to seeing airbrushed skin, and suddenly they think THAT'S norm.," she shared. "It isn't. It's fake. AND FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL."
The 22-year-old star left fans with an empowering message: "Girls, cellulite is normal. fat is normal. It's beautiful and natural."
Preach, girl!
Just a few weeks ago, the Miami native also opened up about her personal struggles with anxiety. For her, it's all about finding ways to cope with being "incredibly nervous" and "socially anxious." She explained she has two sides to her, one that forces her to go outside of her comfort zone and the other that wants to stay in and do nothing.
"There's little Camila that is terrified of the unknown, is aware of all the ways everything can go wrong, (actually can picture them vividly lol), and thinks it's safer to stay home than to play ball," she said.
Adding, "Then there's the other Camila. And she knows what she wants out of life, is aware of how little time I have to let little Camila run the show while time passes by, and grabs young me by the hand and forces her out the door saying "Let's go. You'll survive, and I'm not gonna miss out on this. Let's go.""
All in all, it's refreshing to see an A-lister keep it real on social media.