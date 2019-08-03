Gwyneth Paltrow and Husband Brad Falchuk Are All Smiles at The Politician Screening

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Aug. 3, 2019 2:14 PM

Brad Falchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow

Patrick Lewis/Starpix for Netflix/Shutterstock

It's date night for Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk!

The couple enjoyed a fun night out in the Hamptons on Friday to celebrate the screening of the upcoming Netflix series, The Politician. The 46-year-old actress stars in the musical comedy, which was, fun fact, created (written and executive produced) by her husband. Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan also co-created the show.

Paltrow and her beau were all smiles at the late-night celebration and looked picture-perfect as they posed for the cameras. The Goop founder beamed in a bright-yellow dress by Dion Leedress, which featured a sultry middle cut-out and ruffled skirt. She paired her ensemble with snakeskin sandals, minimal jewelry pieces and a vibrant red lip! 

Brad, on the other hand, kept things casual for the East Hamptons hangout and donned a 3.1 Philip Lim outfit with Gucci sneakers.

The screening also turned out to be a family affair as Gwyneth's mother, Blythe Danner, attended the event.

The 76-year-old actress wore a chic all-white ensemble that she paired with colorful jewelry pieces.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Blythe Danner

Patrick Lewis/Starpix for Netflix/Shutterstock

The mother-daughter duo shared a sweet moment on Friday night, too. The two hugged at one point during the special screening.

Also in attendance? YouTube exec Derek Blasberg with partner Nick BrownJessica Seinfeld, and Netflix exec Ted Sarandos and his wife Nicole Avant.

Of her role, Gwyneth gushed that only her hubby could get her back to her "original day job." 

"Only @bradfalchuk and his ingenious writing could get me back to the original day job," she shared on Instagram back in March. "The Politician starts on @netflix September 27 (my birthday!)."

It centers around a high school student (Ben Platt), who has his heart set on being the President one day. Before making his way to the Oval Office, he kicks off his political career by running for Student Body President.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

