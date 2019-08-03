Bindi Irwin's Note to Late Dad Steve Irwin After Getting Engaged Will Make You Cry

Bindi Irwin says she knows her late father Steve Irwin will be "beaming with pride" as her brother Robert Irwinwalks her down the aisle in his place on her upcoming wedding day.

The daughter of the Crocodile Hunter recently got engaged on her 21st birthday to her longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell, a 22-year-old wakeboarder from Florida. Robert, 15, photographed the surprise proposal, which took place in the gardens of their family's Australia Zoo. At the start of the weekend, Bindi shared on Instagram a photo of her and her brother and fiancé, as well as a throwback pic of the siblings with their late dad and their mom Terri Irwin.

"Dad, You would be so incredibly proud of Robert," Bindi wrote. "He has been such an amazing support during this beautiful new life chapter. I know you'd be beaming with pride when the time comes that he walks me down the aisle."

"I wish you could be here for these moments, but I know that your spirit lives on in us," Bindi continued.

Robert responded with a red heart emoji.