Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's Romance Heats Up on Cozy Date Night

  By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Aug. 2, 2019 4:11 PM

Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young

SplashNews.com

Nothing wrong with a little PDA!

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young would certainly agree, especially after catching a glimpse of their most recent date night in Beverly Hills. The Flip or Flop star and his new love interest were spotted out and about on Thursday evening, and there's no denying this duo shares some serious chemistry. 

Dressed in a light blue mini-skirt and silver heels, Heather—who is a luxury real estate agent and stars on Netflix's Selling Sunset—wrapped her arms around Tarek's shoulders from behind, who held tightly onto her hand. 

News of their blossoming romance comes after Tarek and Heather were spotted kissing during a recent boat ride with friends. A source previously told E! News of their current relationship status, "Tarek and Heather have recently started hanging out, but it's nothing serious nor official."

Watch

Would Tarek El Moussa Join a Dating App?

During a recent interview on podcast Reality Life With Kate Casey, the 37-year-old father of two had this to say about the possibility of marrying again following his divorce from Christina Anstead.

"I've been on my own for three years now, and it gets lonely," Tarek shared. "As people we want to love and we want to be loved. I don't care what anyone says, that's just how we're wired. So I'm hopeful. I think there's a chance."

And while Tarek prepares to embark on a possible love story of his own, Christina is also preparing for the next chapter in her life. She and husband Ant Anstead are currently counting down the days until they welcome their first child together

Tarek and Christina's upcoming season of Flip or Flop returns Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

