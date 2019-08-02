Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's Romance Heats Up on Cozy Date Night

Nothing wrong with a little PDA!

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young would certainly agree, especially after catching a glimpse of their most recent date night in Beverly Hills. The Flip or Flop star and his new love interest were spotted out and about on Thursday evening, and there's no denying this duo shares some serious chemistry.

Dressed in a light blue mini-skirt and silver heels, Heather—who is a luxury real estate agent and stars on Netflix's Selling Sunset—wrapped her arms around Tarek's shoulders from behind, who held tightly onto her hand.

News of their blossoming romance comes after Tarek and Heather were spotted kissing during a recent boat ride with friends. A source previously told E! News of their current relationship status, "Tarek and Heather have recently started hanging out, but it's nothing serious nor official."