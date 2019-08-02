See Disney's Touching Tribute to Descendants Star Cameron Boyce

Disney Channel is paying its respects. The network dedicated Descendants 3 to late star Cameron Boyce, and followed up the dedication with a heartwarming video tribute to the young actor who passed away.

Boyce, known for playing Luke on Disney Channel's Jessie and Carlos in the Descendants franchise, passed away at the age of 20 due to an epilepsy complication.

"From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples' lives through his humanitarian work. He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend," Disney Channel said in a statement after his passing.