The Hills' Brody Jenner and Wife Kaitlynn Carter Break Up

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter are going their separate ways.

A source confirms the split to E! News, saying that Kaitlynn has already moved out of their Malibu, Calif. home.

The former couple, who documented the highs and lows of married life on the latest season of The Hills: New Beginnings, got married in Indonesia last June. A separate insider also reveals that despite exchanging vows in a lavish ceremony, Brody and Kaitlynn were actually never legally married.

Reps for the celebrities also confirmed the breakup in a statement to E! News, which read, "Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate. They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward."

It's possible Jenner is already celebrating his newfound single life. Prior to news of their separation, the television personality documented a night out on the town with his buddies in Los Angeles. In one photo shared by a friend, Brody is not wearing his wedding ring.