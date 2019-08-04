11 Unique Gifts to Celebrate Your Sisters and Best Friends

Getty Images
by Katherine Riley | Sun., Aug. 4, 2019
Sisterhood comes in many forms. Sisters can be our best friends, and our best friends are our soul sisters. So when National Friendship Day and National Sisters Day both fall on the same day, you know we need to celebrate!
With that in mind, we rounded up an array of gifts—some thoughtful, some though-provoking—to give to the women who support you, challenge you and make you laugh like no other.
For the kindred spirits in your life, this expandable bracelet features a yin yang-inspired design adorned with Swarovski crystals and is available in gold or silver finish.
This sweet necklace features a delicate chain and a single crystal to dot the "i."
Inspire your fellow fierce femmes with this puzzle featuring beautiful illustrations of some of history's most empowering women.
This necklace is a touching tribute to anyone who has helped you along your way.
This game is perfect as a party icebreaker or bonding with your bestie on a road trip.
Treat your sister to a bracelet and a candle, infused with scents of Southern magnolia, apple skin and red oak.
Can't quite afford to the famous Pottery Barn Apothecary Table for your friends? Buy them this coffee table book!
Upgrade your old-school BeFri StEnds necklaces with this more modern, expandable design, available in silver or gold finish.
This little book contains fill-in-the-blank lines to describe why your best pal is the bomb.
This sweet set benefits the mentorship mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.
Another cute book to fill in the blanks the way only a sister can.
