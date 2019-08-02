Go Inside Matthew Perry's $35 Million Los Angeles Penthouse

Want to live like Matthew Perry?

While it's not the Friends apartment in New York, the Chandler Bing character is selling his penthouse in Los Angeles. It could be yours, too—for a cool $35 million, that is.

Compared to a "floating palace," the home occupies the entire 40th floor of the luxury building. While it doesn't contain a Magna Doodle on the front door, it does have eight bathrooms and four bedrooms. The master suite alone features a fireplace, a seating area and large closets.

According to the Compass listing, the 9,290-square-foot space also includes a high-end kitchen, a "grand" living room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a "plush" screening room. If that's not enough, fans can also take in the city and ocean views from the penthouse's four massive terraces. Residents can also enjoy several amenities, including a pool, gym, movie theater and even private wine storage.