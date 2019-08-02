Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Kick Off Italian Wedding Celebrations on Luxury Yacht

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have set sail toward their happily ever after!

Six months after legally tying the knot, the supermodel and German rock musician have touched down in Italy for a second, larger wedding celebration with their loved ones.

On Friday, the bride and groom kicked off the festivities by taking a ride around the island of Capri on one of the world's most historic luxury yachts, the Christina O. Once chartered by Princess Grace Kelly and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis for their own wedding receptions, it's obvious Heidi and Tom have picked the perfect location to properly seal the deal on their love story.

A source tells E! News that the couple's family and friends arrived on a smaller boat before boarding the 325-foot yacht this afternoon.

Klum, 46, looked positively glowing in a white lace gown and matching heels, as the 29-year-old Tokio Hotel bandmate paired white trousers with a dark green blazer and light blue button up.