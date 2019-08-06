Top 10 Influencer Clothing Brands You Need in Your Closet This Summer

Instagram; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
by Melissa Parker | Tue., Aug. 6, 2019 3:00 AM
Who run the (Instagram) world? Influencers! It's no secret that this elite group of non-celeb super influencers have taken over Instagram and turned it into a shopping mecca. Whether you love them or hate them, you can't deny the power they have in today's social sphere. With each drop of their collections, they rake in millions of dollars a day. Fashion critics and magazines have been quick to discount them in this cutthroat world, but these bloggers turned entrepreneurs have turned their everyday street style into full-blown business ventures.
You may have heard the names Danielle Bernstein aka weworewhat, Alexa Chung and Aimee Song, but did you know these women created multimillion-dollar clothing brands using social media platforms? Jeanne Damas of Rouje even got her start at age 13. Talk about #BOSSBABES.
They have you covered in every department. Swimsuits? Check. Dresses? Covered. Sophisticated and fun outfits you can wear anywhere anytime? D-O-N-E, DONE.
Confused of what influencers have their own brands? Not sure where you should start first? Don't worry; we've put together the perfect guide to keep your summer style chic, trendy, and fresh. You're welcome.
New York native Danielle Bernstein, who has over 2 million Instagram followers, first started her fashion empire in 2016 with her perfected line Second Skin Overalls. Her second collection, which just dropped on Aug. 1, has people flocking to her site to grab one of the most highly anticipated influencer collections of the summer. Whether you choose a classic like the High-Rise Skinny or a bolder piece like the Moto Red Plaid Overalls, you will find that it hugs your body in all the right places (and stretches where you need it most). Go grab yours quickly because these are sure to sell out fast and make sure to look at her Insta-stories to find out when the next drop is!
SHOP NOW: High-Rise Skinny Denim Overalls, $195 at WeWoreWhat
Danielle has also released several bathing suit collections through the online site, Onia. Her most recent collaboration entitled, Onia x WeWoreWhat Italy dropped in May and sold out in minutes. Thank god this restocked in July on Onia and her own website. This collection captures the perfect feel of southern Italy wits its rich, vibrant colors and textiles. Her Danielle One-Piece is both fun and flattering for all body types. You can also shop some of the remaining pieces her western collection, which celebrities were rocking on their tropical vacations this spring.
SHOP NOW: Onia x WeWoreWhat Danielle One-Piece, $195 at Shopbop
Aimee Song launched her collection, Song of Style, on Revolve in May. The brand, which is also named after her wildly popular blog, has been a smash hit. Not only does she have a successful clothing line, Aimee also has also written two books on fashion and her personal style. Her current collection ranges from patterned sundresses to pastel blazers and shorts. Throw on the Keaton Mini Skirt with a classic white tee to go to brunch or dress it up with a button-up and some heels for a night out on the town. We can't wait to see what she does next.
Arielle Charnas first started her blog, Something Navy, back in 2009 to showcase her own unique personal style. Her blog has since expanded and she successfully moved over into Instagram. With now over one million followers and her popularity growing by the minute, Arielle was able to expand her business. The mother of two launched her line Something Navy line on Nordstrom in 2017, and in 2018, signed a long-term contract with the department store to continue the growth of her brand. Our favorite item from her collection? The polka dotted High Waist Midi Skirt. It can be dressed up or down depending on the shoe!
SHOP NOW: Something Navy High Waist Midi Skirt,
$69 $42 at Nordstrom
Alexa Chung first started modeling at the age of 16, where she was featured in magazines and music videos. In 2006, she moved into the world of TV presenting and then onto writing for various newspapers and magazines. Alexa launched her self-titled label, Alexachung, in 2016. While her line might cost you a pretty penny (or two), the quality of her pieces make it worth dropping the dough. Our personal fave of the season? The Check Please Mini Skirt. Pair that with a lace cami and some sneakers and you're ready to take on the summer heat.
SHOP NOW: Alexachung Check Please Mini Skirt, $180 at Net-a-Porter
Shea Marie, a Los Angeles native turned New Yorker, first launched her luxury swimwear collection in October 2015, Same Swim. She got her start with her fashion and lifestyle blog, Peace Love Shea. Since then, she has gained over 1 million followers on Instagram and expanded her luxury label to offer affordable swimwear, Skin by Same, and sports gear, Same Sports. The newly engaged influencer and blogger currently has a collaboration with Victoria's Secret called Skin by Same Swim x VS. Looking for a bright new color to make you stand out at the pool? Try the Tank Bandeau and High Leg Cheeky in Brick Mini Dot.
SHOP NOW: Skin by Same, $75 (top) and $75 (bottom) at Victoria's Secret
French It girl Jeanne Damas first started her career as an influencer with just a Tumblr page. She has now grown that blog into 1.7 million Instagram followers and her brand, Rouje, that she started in 2016 at the age of 23. Rouje not only offers clothing, but also beauty, footwear and accessories. There is no doubt that Rouje will turn you into the ultimate Parisian, and if you're not sure where to start, the Gabinette dress might just be the place.
Spanish blogger and model Gala Gonzalez first started her fashion blog in 2007 titled Amlul. Over 12 years later, she finally launched her own clothing line under the same name. Gala studied fashion in London, and at the age of 18, she designed a capsule collection for the Spanish brand Adolfo Dominguez. She has gone on to write a memoir and now has over one million followers on Instagram. Amlul's earthy tones make for staple pieces in your wardrobe. We suggest you add the Venice Shirt to your cart ASAP before it sells out!
Jenn Im first started off in 2010 with a successful YouTube channel, clothesencounters. She now has over 2 million subscribers on her self-titled YouTube channel and 1.7 million Instagram followers. The Korean-American vlogger released her collection, Eggie, in 2017 and it has been growing ever since. Her clothing is affordable and has some great pieces to help spruce up your summer wardrobe. The Suburban Jean is perfect for your next dinner party and even sustainable so you can look cute while saving the planet!
Julia Engel has designed the perfect collection for the southern belle in all of us, Gal Meets Glam. By bringing Southern charm to her clothing line, she created the perfect mix of trendy and classic. Julia got started blogging in her dorm room and turned that into over one million followers on Instagram and a clothing line with many different styles of dresses, sweaters, and jumpsuits. The Sylvie jumpsuit is the perfect piece to wear to your next picnic and it can help your wardrobe smoothly transition from summer over to fall.
