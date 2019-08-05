2019 Best of Summer Tournament: Which Couple Won the Season?

Summer is just starting to wind down and while we hate to see it go, it does mean it is time for our annual PCAs Best of Summer Tournament!

We're rounding up the best couples, musical artists, movies, TV shows, and viral moments of the season. The winner from each category will duke it out for the Best of Summer title, and only your vote decides who wears the crown!

To kick off the 2019 Best of Summer Tournament, we've rounded up the five cutest couples whose #RelationshipGoals included weddings, babies, engagements and envy-inducing birthday gifts!

Back to defend their throne after winning Best Couple last year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are of course on our list after welcoming their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world!

The family of three has been sharing some heartwarming milestones all summer long, from Prince Harry's first Father's Day as a dad to little Archie's christening. Family isn't the only thing the duo is up to this summer, though! From stepping out on the red carpet at The Lion King's London premiere to working on the iconic September issue of British Vogue (Markle as its first ever guest-editor and Harry interviewing Dr. Jane Goodall), these two have had a busy few months as a power couple.