Xena's Lucy Lawless on Returning to TV to Solve Murder and Her Desire to Pick Up the Chakram One Last Time

The new character is quite different from the one Lawless shot to fame for, despite both Alexa and Xena possessing a hunger for justice.

Xena: Warrior Princess, which also starred Renee O'Connor, debuted in 1995 and ran for six seasons concluding with a controversial series finale in 2001. There's been plenty of reboot talk, including a script developed by NBC in 2015, but there's still only been one Xena, and the woman who brought her to life would like one last crack at her.

"I just realized when I saw Linda Hamilton doing the Terminator thing the other day where she was basically just handing over the baton to a new, young woman, I felt so jealous. I was like, ‘Ugh, good for them!' They did what I wish somebody here had the courage to do, which is Renee and I could come back and do it the ages that we are now. ‘Cause it's interesting to hand the baton over to the next warrior princess. I don't know, it seems kind of a no-brainer to me, but evidently, it's a brainer for everybody else," Lawless said with a laugh.