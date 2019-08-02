Angelina Jolie Is a Wild Thing Rolling in the Sheets in Sexy Perfume Ad

Wild thing, you make my heart sing...

Angelina Jolie showcases her sexy, tattooed body as she rolls around topless in sheets on a bed in a new ad for Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum Intense, which was released on Friday. The 44-year-old Oscar-winning actress is also seem smiling as she frolics in a rain shower, while clothed in a slip dress.

The commercial is set to the The Troggs' hit 1966 rock n' roll song "Wild Thing." Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki filmed the ad at Jolie's home in Cambodia, according to French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH.

Jolie is the face, or "muse," of the Mon Guerlain fragrance and also appeared in an ad for the brand in 2017, when she became a celebrity spokesmodel for Guerlain.

Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum Intense will be made available in stores at the end of August.

Watch Jolie's ad below:

Earlier this month, Jolie joined Guerlain President and CEO Laurent Boillot at a press conference at the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris to unveil the new ad.

At the event, Jolie spoke about the work of the foundation she set up in 2003 in Cambodia in the name of her and ex Brad Pitt's 17-year-old son Maddox, the eldest of their six children, who was born in the country, to help local communities access healthcare and education and preserve the environment, according to LVMH.

Boillot and Jolie also announced a joint development project to protect bees in the Samlot area of northwestern Cambodia, the outlet said.

