Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Are Still Consciously Coupling Amid Split Rumors

by Jamie Blynn | Fri., Aug. 2, 2019 8:48 AM
The adventure of a lifetime continues for Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson.
Despite rumors that the private duo had split in April, E! can confirm the Coldplay rocker, 42, and Fifty Shades of Grey alum, 29, are most certainly a couple. Revealed a source, "They're planning to spend more time together later this summer."
After all, Johnson has a jam-packed schedule as is. Earlier this week, she attended the wrap party for her upcoming film, Covers, with Martin as her plus-one. Last night, she celebrated the premiere of another project, The Peanut Butter Falcon.
More recently, they have kept a low profile, last seen together in public in late April. At the same time, a source told E! their yearlong romance was getting serious. So much so that "an engagement could definitely be in the cards," mused the insider. After all, they have forever inked on their arms—and perhaps their hearts. In 2018, it was revealed Johnson and Martin got matching infinity sign tattoos in similar locations.
And it seems just about everyone approves of their relationship, her parents Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. "Chris loves her parents and has them over for beach time and parties," explained a source. "Everyone gets along very well."
Yes, that includes his ex Gwyneth Paltrow and their kids Apple Martin, 15, and Moses Martin, 13, too. "Gwyneth thinks she is lovely," a source previously shared. "She gets on very well with her and is happy for Chris. They've spent a good amount of time together and have a very nice friendship."
And we certainly love a thoroughly modern family!
Us Weekly was the first to report on Martin and Johnson's reconciliation.
