Felicity Huffman's Co-Star Angela Bassett Had No Advice to Give Her Amid College Scandal

Charles Krupa/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Awkward!
Angela Bassett stars in the Cindy Chupack comedy Otherhood, alongside Patricia Arquette and Felicity Huffman. The film centers on three mothers who travel to New York City to reconnect with their adult sons.
While the film has just hit Netflix, Huffman has been making headlines as of late for a different reason—her involvement in the college admissions scandal that broke in March. In May, the actress pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in a plea agreement.
"I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney's Office. I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions," Felicity said in a statement issued at the time of her plea. "I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly."
She continued, "My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty."
Asked by a fan caller if she gave Huffman any advice during the scandal—a question that spurred a laugh out of the star—Basset said on Watch What Happens Live Thursday night, "Absolutely not."
The actress added she had "no advice" to give. "None whatsoever."
"You couldn't fall back on any of your research for when this happened to you," Cohen said sarcastically.
"No example," she responded. "No example."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)