Dog the Bounty Hunter Fires Back After Beth Chapman’s Personal Items Are Stolen From His Store

Dog the Bounty Hunter is distraught.

Early Friday morning, the TV personality took to twitter to slam bunglers who robbed and vandalized his Edgewater, Colorado store. "The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead," Chapman wrote. "LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION FOR WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS !!!"

The Jefferson County Dispatch confirmed to E! News that they were called to the shop Thursday evening due to a break in. According to reports, the thieves not only took merchandise, but they also stole personal items that belonged to his late wife Beth Chapman, who died in June at age 51 following a battle with cancer.

Earlier in July, he held a memorial for his love in Aurora, Colorado. "I cannot believe that she's gone," Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, said during an emotional speech. "This is not possible. I want to wake up from a dream. In the ‘70s, I did 18 months in a Texas penitentiary, and I told God yesterday I'd do 5 years, 10 years day for day just to kiss her again."