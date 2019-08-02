How Milo Ventimiglia Finally Impressed His Parents With His Emmy Nod...or Did He?

Third time's a charm! Milo Ventimiglia's parents will finally accompany him to the Emmys as he competes for his third nomination for This Is Us, but it did take some persuasion.

The 42-year-old star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday to promote his role in the new film The Art of Racing in the Rain and brought along his parents, Carol Ventimiglia and Peter Ventimiglia, to watch him at the talk show taping. There, he recalled an awkward incident.

Milo has been nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for his role as Jack Pearson on This Is Us three times, starting In 2017, which marked his first-ever Emmy nomination. A month after the nods were revealed that year, Milo said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that while hundreds of people reached out to congratulate him via text, voicemail and email, his father posted that day on Instagram a photo of French Fries in honor of National French Fry Day.

"Then he caught hell about posting about National French Fry Day," Milo said on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Friday. "It came a little late. It's priority. French fries, I get it."