Paul Wesley Reacts to Nina Dobrev's Confession About Their Vampire Diaries Relationship

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Aug. 1, 2019 7:05 PM

Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley

Instagram

There's truly no bad blood between Vampire Diaries stars Paul Wesleyand Nina Dobrev

Yes, Nina recently made headlines when she admitted that she and Paul "despised" each other when they first starred as Elena and Stefan on the CW show, but that's all in the past now. Paul told a small group of reporters after the Tell Me a Story TCA panel, "I think the point that Nina was making, and that I'll totally back her up on this, is that we totally clashed the first couple years in terms of just getting on each other's nerves, and then developed this wonderful friendship."

In fact, he says their relationship has continued to improve since the hit show came to an end in 2017. "I think sometimes when people work together non-stop, do press non-stop for years and years on end, you don't appreciate the person that's in front of you," the actor shared. "It's like the people that kind of maybe you don't get along with in the beginning later, surprise you, you know? And I think a lot of my friendships are like that."

Nina seems to have a slightly different perspective on their animosity towards one another. She likened it to being "married," but without the sex. "When you work with anyone, or are spending a lot of time with anyone, little things are gonna annoy you about them," the Fam star previously explained. 

So while they may have been forced to spend time together on the Vampire Diaries set in the past, they now actively choose to spend time together. Paul says that he and Nina text "at least once a week" and they even "hang out all the time."

Paul joked, "It's like this, like nice, happy ending."

