Eliza Dushku Gives Birth to Baby Boy Philip Bourne

Congrats are in order for Eliza Dushku!

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum has welcomed a baby boy with husband Peter Palandjian. She shared the happy news on Instagram, saying, "Our BABY = #Bourne. Can you feel the love, Philip 'Bourne?'"

This is Dushku's first child. Palandian has four children from a previous marriage.

In late July, the actress shared a picture on Instagram flaunting her baby bump. "T-minus just a few more days 'til he's due," she captioned the picture, which showed her husband kissing her cheek. "#mylight #mylove #mylife @peter.palandjian @fadilberishaphotography."

He posted the same photo, writing, "Mother (very soon-to-be) & wife goddess & always best friend & my love."

Dushku first announced she and the 55-year-old CEO—who wed last summer—were expecting in February. "We're just very excited," she confirmed to Us Weekly at the time. "We just got married in August. It's a special year for us."