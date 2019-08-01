Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Are Really Letting Bachelor Nation Help Pick Their Baby's Name

What's in a name? Well, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are leaving it up to Bachelor Nation to decide.

In the final days of the Bachelor in Paradise star's pregnancy, Jade asked her 1.2 million Instagram followers to participate in a bracket-style competition surrounding the moniker of her baby boy's name. From Easton to Lance, to Caden and Landon, fans of the reality TV success story ultimately narrowed it down to a pretty adorable final four: Reed, Beckett, Brooks or Easton.

And in a new interview with E! News, Jade and Tanner reveal they're actually going to choose from the list.

Tanner told us that they're currently deciding between one of the "B" and "R" names, adding, "Those are actually my top two choices so I'm cool either way. We have to decide tonight because we have to go fill out the birth certificate tomorrow morning so I'm going to let Jade make the final decision."

"Since she's the one that pushed him out, she can decide between those two names," he dished.