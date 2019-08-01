Echosmith Drummer Apologizes After Allegedly Contacting Travis Barker's Teen Daughter

Echosmith drummer Graham Sierota is apologizing after sliding into the DMs of Travis Barker's 13-year-old daughter.

Over the course of the past few years, Barker's daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, was messaged numerous times on Instagram by the 20-year-old. At first, the messages were him introducing himself, with one stating, "By the way I'm Graham from Echosmith and I think ur beautiful." Years passed before the the musician decided to send her an invite to a party. According to screenshots, she eventually replied, "Ur like 40."

"I just wanted to say i really like ur music and sorry messaging and I'm 20," he responded.

In the last shared response from Alabama, she told him, "Ok but u understand I'm a child ?"

It appears his invitation to the BBQ scared the 13-year-old so much, she decided to remind her followers that it is not appropriate to attempt to make communication with minors. "So once again I am bringing this to your attention because I'm a 13 year old girl and he is 21/20 super creepy," she captioned the screenshots.