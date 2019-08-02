Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019 Ends Soon: Last Chance to Get the Best Deals

by Katherine Riley | Fri., Aug. 2, 2019 3:00 AM

This is it, shoppers! The 2019 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends Sunday, August 4. If you're anything like us, you've been enjoying the awesome deep discounts this yearly event offers. But it's not over yet: Now through August 3, if you buy online and pick up in store, Nordstrom will give you a $10 reward.

One of the many great things about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is even new arrivals are marked down. We're talking Free PeopleJ.Crew, MadewellTopshopSomething Navy, you name it. So you can score fab summer finds, grab always-in-demand denim or start stocking up on fall trends.

Don't forget to check the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale's Glam Up Days calendar for upcoming beauty events! (And remember Nordy Club Members, make sure to use your Personal Double Points Days to earn points twice as fast.)

We're calling out a few final sale must-haves from fashion, beauty, shoes, home goods and travel. So hurry up and shop—you really don't want to miss out!

BLANKNYC Collarless Faux Leather Moto Jacket

This on-trend moto jacket comes in sizes XS-3X and is also available in fawn color.

E-Comm: Nordstrom Sale
$98
$65 Nordstrom
Beachwaver Pro Line 1.25-Inch Rotating Curling Iron

Celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa created this larger barrel iron for women with longer hair who want a voluminous blowout. With over 100 positive reviews, you can't go wrong.

E-Comm: Nordstrom Sale
$199
$133 Nordstrom

Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra

Speaking of positive reviews, more than 2,700 reviewers love this supportive, comfortable and pretty bra.

E-Comm: Nordstrom Sale
$68
$45 Nordstrom
Voluspa Maison Blanc Mini Tin Candle Set

This trio of candles features scents for whatever your mood: Saijo Persimmon, Prosecco Bellini and Macaron. At $17, it's really a steal.

E-Comm: Nordstrom Sale
$27
$17 Nordstrom

Hunter Original Tour Short Packable Rain Boot

Now is the time to splurge on Hunter boots, people! We love the shorter length too.

E-Comm: Nordstrom Sale
$140
$89 Nordstrom
Nordstrom Chevron 29-Inch & 18-Inch Spinner Luggage Set

This top-rated luggage set is perfect for any recent graduate or anyone headed off to college. The sylish set also comes in black.

E-Comm: Nordstrom Sale
$299
$199 Nordstrom
