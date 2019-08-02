EXCLUSIVE!

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Star Rebecca Was Perfectly Happy Being Alone...Until She Met 26-Year-Old Zied

With three marriages under her belt, grown kids and a thriving private investigator career, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Rebecca was all set to stay single.

"I was perfectly happy just being alone," she says in the exclusive clip above. "Unfortunately, that's not how it worked out."

Nope, Rebecca met Zied on Facebook. His picture popped up under the people she may know, "and I thought, ‘Oh my god, he is gorgeous!'" She friended him, and then found out he's 20 years her journey and lives in Tunisia.

"I was like, you've got to be kidding me," Rebecca says in the exclusive preview. "But that did not stop me from wanting to know more about him."

Despite the age and location—and the fact that one of her exes is a man from Morocco that she brought to America on the spouse visa—she fell in love. "I couldn't help it," she says.

But her friends and family are concerned. Is she making the same mistake all over again?

"He's just the most romantic, sweet person in the world," she says looking at their texts full of heart emojis.

To find out if their love is the real deal, Rebecca is going to Tunisia with the goal of coming home with a ring and a fiancé.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. on TLC.

