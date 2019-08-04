Widow Carolina Is "Excited" to Start Dating Again After Dropping 23 Pounds on Revenge Body

Moving on is hard to do.
On Sunday's all-new Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, car crash survivor and widow Carolina sought out the transformation series after using food as a way to cope with grief. In a sit down with Khloe Kardashian, Carolina revealed she lost husband and high school sweetheart Andres in a fiery car wreck.
"We were on an amazing trip in D.C. and when we got back to LAX, my parents were picking us up," the new participant recalled. "A car came from behind us and hit us. And I'm immediately on fire."
Although Carolina was able to rescue her parents from the blaze, Andres' life was unfortunately cut short. Understandably, since Carolina and Andres were together for over a decade, the 33-year-old struggled to move on from the tragedy.
In fact, Carolina found herself gaining over 30 pounds amid using food as a coping mechanism. Since Carolina is a "firm believer that everything happens for a reason," she was ready to get her life back on track.
"I'll always be reminded of not having Andres, wherever I go. But, I'm 33 and I want a family," the California resident noted in a confessional. "And, if I'm going to have that, I need to figure out how to move on. He'd want me to be happy."
In order to assist in Carolina's journey, Khloe paired the widow with trainer Latreal Mitchell. And the fitness guru certainly had her hands full as she found many unhealthy treats in Carolina's home. To make matters even worse, the grieving wife practically created a shrine out of her late husband's belongings.
To Latreal, it was clear that Carolina had physical and emotional weight to work through. Still, Mitchell was sympathetic to Carolina's plight as she previously lost her boyfriend to a heart attack.
"I had never experienced loss like that in my life. So, for a year, I didn't date or do anything," Michael Strahan's trainer shared with Carolina. "I strongly believe that once we get you healthier and feeling good about yourself, it's gonna be a lot easier to let go."
After this admission, Latreal had Carolina meet her on a rooftop for a "tough love" workout session. While the celebrity trainer assured her new client that there was "new love and new opportunities" on the horizon, she noted it would come about through hard work.
By following Latreal's wellness plan, Carolina saw results "little by little."
However, Carolina's training was taken to the next level when Latreal took her out for a girls' night. This was clearly an eye-opening experience as Carolina went on to donate Andres' belongings.
"After going out dancing, I realized that I'm excited for it. I'm hopeful for dating," Carolina admitted to the Revenge Body camera.
By the time of her reveal, Carolina was 23 pounds down and ready to start her new chapter.
"12 weeks ago, the woman I was before was broken," Carolina concluded. "And now I'm ready for fun, adventure and love."
See everything that went down on this week's episode, including Sean's tough journey with trainer Gunnar Peterson, in the recap video above!