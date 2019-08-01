Yes, Even Olivia Wilde's Kids Have "Defcon 1" Temper Tantrums in Public

Hollywood To You / BACKGRID
Olivia Wilde is sharing a heartwarming story about a simple act of kindness.
The Booksmart director, who has kids Otis, 5, and Daisy, 2, with longtime love Jason Sudeikis, took to Twitter on Thursday to tell her fans about her son's "level 10" public meltdown. According to Wilde, the incident—which occurred earlier this week—was "chaos."
"Couple days ago my kid was having a level 10, defcon 1, couldn't-control-his-body meltdown at a restaurant," Wilde recalled to her social media followers. "It happens. Poor guy was hungry as hell and overwhelmed. I was holding four bags and my 2 yr old. It was chaos."
"The place was packed and we were very much on display. I was in way over my head," the Life Itself actress continued. "I stayed calm but I was kind of crumbling inside. In the midst of the madness, 2 strangers, a young man and woman, approached and asked if they could help."
Wilde went on to tell her fans that she swallowed her pride and said "yes, please" to the kind strangers.
"They walked with us, placed my stuff into my trunk, and even put my daughter in her car seat, while I tried to soothe my son," she shared. "I thanked them and they said, 'hey no problem. We all have days like this.'"
"I'm so moved by this simple act of kindness. Their generosity profoundly effected my (and my kids') reality that day," Wilde concluded her series of tweets. "I can't wait to do this for someone else. Humans are good. We can't forget that."
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM