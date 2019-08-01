90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 3: Meet the Foreigner Cast

TLC
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Aug. 1, 2019 11:35 AM
TLC
Before the K1 visa marriage process comes courtship, and TLC's cameras are there to capture it all once again for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season three.
Premiering Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m., the new season features a bevy of new couples who are meeting for the first time, hoping to come away from the overseas trip with a fiancé. Back for a second season are Angela and Michael. The two haven't always seen eye-to-eye on their relationship and once again they face many hurdles before walking down the aisle. Darcey, another veteran of the series is also back, but with a new love interest. Will this guy be "the one" for her?
Meet the foreigners below and the Americans here.
CBS
Omar, a 24-year-old from Syria, met 19-year-old Avery on a Muslim dating site after the young woman converted to Islam. His location wasn't immediately known to Avery, but the two fell in love online and got engaged. Now Avery and her mother are traveling to Lebanon to meet up for the first time.
CBS
Zied, 26 from Tunisia, met 47-year-old Rebecca on Facebook. But he's not Rebecca's first K1 visa husband. Will Rebecca's past impact her future with Zied?
CBS
Michael, a 29-year-old from Nigeria, is back on Before the 90 Days with 53-year-old Angela. This season, the tension between the two continues and Angela returns to Nigeria to tell Michael he needs to clean up his act to save their relationship.
Article continues below
CBS
Akinyi, a 25-year-old from Kenya, met 33-year-old divorced dad Benjamin online. Now, Benjamin is traveling international for the first time to meet Akinyi and her family. He's the first boyfriend Akinyi has ever introduced to her family, and also the first white man to visit their village in some time.
CBS
Jeniffer, a 25-year-old from Colombia, met 38-year-old Timothy via an online dating app and the American was instantly taken with the model. Before the 90 Days sees Timothy travel to South America to meet her the first time, but he's worried she won't feel the same way about him. Plus, there's the whole Veronica factor. Timothy is close to his ex, which doesn't sit well with Jeniffer.
CBS
Maria, a 28-year-old woman from Ukraine, met Caesar, a 46 from North Carolina, via an app. Now, Caesar, a hard-working nail technician, has spent more than $40,000 to financially support Maria. Their relationship has been ongoing for five years and Caesar is ready to meet the woman he's invested so much time and money in. Is Caesar being scammed the whole time? That remains to be seen.
Article continues below
CBS
Tom, a 39-year-old Brit, met Darcey, 44 online years ago pre-90 Day for Darcey. But they never dated or met in person. With Jesse out of the picture for Darcey and Tom single, they're looking to take things to the next level.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, Aug. 4 at 10 p.m. on TLC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?