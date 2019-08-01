Proof Margot Robbie Has Become Hollywood's Leading Style Star

Margot Robbie has been dominating the fashion world with her fierce looks in recent months.

The Oscar nominee has been all over the world lately as she promotes her new film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. For the whirlwind promotional tour, the 29-year-old star has stepped out in a number of beautiful ensembles, turning heads on red carpets. To help put together her incredible fashion moments, Robbie teams up with stylist Kate Young. Together, the duo has been taking the fashion world by storm.

It was just days ago that Robbie hit the London premiere of her new film in a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta dress, complete with a plunging neckline, as well as heeled sandals by Tabitha Simmons.