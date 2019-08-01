Proof Margot Robbie Has Become Hollywood's Leading Style Star

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Aug. 1, 2019 11:15 AM

Margot Robbie has been dominating the fashion world with her fierce looks in recent months.

The Oscar nominee has been all over the world lately as she promotes her new film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. For the whirlwind promotional tour, the 29-year-old star has stepped out in a number of beautiful ensembles, turning heads on red carpets. To help put together her incredible fashion moments, Robbie teams up with stylist Kate Young. Together, the duo has been taking the fashion world by storm.

It was just days ago that Robbie hit the London premiere of her new film in a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta dress, complete with a plunging neckline.

Margot Robbie's Best Looks

And that's only one of her most recent jaw-dropping style moments! Let's take a trip down fashion lane with all of Robbie's best looks!

Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Berlin

Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance via Getty Images

Beautiful in Berlin

While promoting her new film in Berlin, Robbie donned a lovely yellow ensemble by Rosie Assoulin.

Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Berlin

Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images

Gorgeous in Green

The actress and producer later hit the red carpet of her movie in a gorgeous green dress, complete with buttons down the center.

Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood London Premiere, Margot Robbie

Richard Young/Shutterstock

Red Carpet Royalty

For the London premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robbie donned a rustic orange Oscar de la Renta dress.

Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Chanel Couture

The Chanel ambassador wore this couture dress for the premiere of the film in Los Angeles.

Margot Robbie, 2019 Tribeca Film Festival

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Lovely Lace

We're loving the mix of textures in this all-black outfit!

Margot Robbie, 72nd Cannes Film Festival

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Whimsical in White

Once Upon A Time...Margot arrived to the Cannes Film Festival looking like a pretty princess.

Margot Robbie, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

EAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

Darling and Divine

The Mary Queen of Scots actress looks like true royalty in this gold and white Chanel gown. All she's missing is a crown!

ESC: Best Dressed, Margot Robbie

Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

Polka Dots Please

The actress donned a white and black polka dot gown that featured a plunging neckline embellished with red detailing for the European premiere of Mary Queen of Scots.

ESC: Best Looks, Margot Robbie

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Cinderella Story

For the premiere of Mary Queen Of Scots, the actress looked like an absolute dream in a sheer silver Chanel gown.

ESC: Best Looks, Margot Robbie

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Margot in a Mini

The actress stunned at Chanel's Cruise Collection show in a blue and purple mini-dress that featured sequin embellishments and stripe detailing.

ESC: Best Looks, Margot Robbie

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Slay in Sequins

Margot lit up the I, Tonya UK premiere red carpet in a custom Louis Vuitton long-sleeve floor-length gown dripping in silver, black and white sequins.

ESC: Best Dressed, Margot Robbie

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Haute for the Holiday

The Wolf of Wall Street actress looks rocker chich in a Saint Laurent jet-black and green dress at the 2017 IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards. 

ESC: Best Looks, Margot Robbie

James Devaney/GC Images

Margo in Monochrome

The strawberry blond actress wears a monochromatic Versace look in all strawberry tones. The look is playful with separates and a cropped blazer structured with shoulder pads. 

Margot Robbie

Marco Sagliocco/REX/Shutterstock

Winged Wardrobe

We can't help but Focus on the kaleidoscope of rainbow butterflies adorning the Suicide Squad starlet's sleeveless Versace gown with flattering gathering at the waist. 

Margot Robbie, ELLEs 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE

Deconstructed Dress

LBDs don't always have to be constructed and polished. Case in point: Robbie's deep-v mid-length LBD with a butterfly cut out and mismatched shoes. Where is the missing bling on Margot's shoe? On her bracelet, of course! 

2017 Governors Awards, Margot Robbie

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Floral Trimmings

We're never one to give you fluffed up content, but Robbie's fluffy, cotton candy-esque bag is the fashion exception to the rule. The bag perfectly brings out the powder pink embroidered flowers on her black velvet Altuzarra dress the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 9th Annual Governors Awards. 

Margot Robbie

Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Jungle Queen

Leave it to Margot to pull off a tiger-face embellishment. The star wore Gucci to the European premiere of Suicide Squad.

ESC: Margot Robbie

Michael Stewart/WireImage

Don't Cross Her

A true fashion rule breaker, the actress donned mixed materials and contrasting sleeves in this Alexander McQueen gown at the New York City premiere of Suicide Squad.

Margot Robbie

Fred Duval/FilmMagic

Fishtail Hem

Plain Jane who? The blond bombshell was sultry yet playful in Miu Miu at The Legend of Tarzan's L.A. premiere.

Margot Robbie

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Patterned Princess

Not everyone could pull off this complicated pattern (and hot pink cuffs!), but Margot did it effortlessly in Gucci at the Legend of Tarzan premiere.

Margot Robbie, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Belle of the Met Ball

The Legend of Tarzan star was a cut above the rest in Calvin Klein.

Margot Robbie

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Bare-Shouldered Beauty

The flirty bow-adorned crop top is adorable on its own, but paired with high-waist black pants and slim stilettos, it's a perfect date-night look.

Margot Robbie

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Showing Some Spine

Who needs cleavage or a booty-hugging mini? Margot is stunningly sexy in this backless gown at the premiere of Whiskey Tango Foxtrot.

Margot Robbie, 2016 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Glimmering Oscars Gold

Margot was like an Academy Award come to life in this Tom Ford gold snakeskin gown.

Margot Robbie, Charity Day

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

Conservatively Cute

Charity events call for more coverage. Margot kept things classy in this simple black blouse and draped black tea-length skirt.

Margot Robbie, Givenchy, NYFW

Michael Loccisano/Getty Image

Stark and Striking

The actress stunned in stark white Givenchy at the label's Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week show. 

Margot Robbie, Fashion Police

David Livingston/Getty Images

Sheerly Showstopping

One could say all eyes and flash bulbs were focused on Margot's sheer Giambatista Valli gown, which she donned at the L.A. premiere of Focus. 

Margot Robbie, 2015 Academy Awards Oscars

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Smoldering in Saint Laurent

Yves Saint Laurent. Need we say more? The actress arguably took home the only award that matters at the 2015 Oscars: Style Icon of the Night. 

Margot Robbie, Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

A Stroke of Stylistic Genius

The actress ravished in Dior at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. 

Margot Robbie

Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Technically, Stunning

Margot stunned in this black Chantilly lace Prada halter. The printed silk brocade provides just enough oomph to render the actress' locale—ehem, the 2015 Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Scientific and Technical Awards Ceremony—just a bit easier to mouth. Don't you think? 

Margot Robbie Muse, MET Gala

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Just a Gal at a Gala

Margot looks fierce in Prada at the 2014 Charles James: Beyond Fashion' Costume Institute Gala at NYC's Metropolitan Museum of Art. The actress opted for an embellished (and unabashedly sheer!) turtleneck tank atop a white and black textured skirt in an ensemble that would scarcely register on just about anyone else.  

Margot Robbie

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

In the Trenches

Margot looks positively prim in Marni at a special screening of Focus in London. Her black knee-length trench is the perfect compliment to her jumpsuit's sharply constrasted color-blocking. 

Margot Robbie, Stars' First Oscars

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The Dark Side

Margot's 2014 Oscars look entailed a certain departure for the familiarly blonde-locked actress. But style iconry is a trying feat. The simplicity of Margot's black strapless Yves Saint Laurent gown pairs brilliantly against her deep red lip and uncharacteristically dark locks. 

Margot Robbie

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

A Saab Story

Margot looked elegant yet modern at the Critics Choice Awards in 2014. She wore a black Elie Saab jumper, replete with tempered yet daring lace sleeve work. 

Margot Robbie

REX USA/Marc Robertson/Newspix/Rex

Fashion Never Sleeps

The Wolf of Wall Street star opted for a well-placed pop of color, pairing a white Rag & Bone midi beneath a fiery bright yet impressively subdued graphic Giambattista Valli kimono overcoat for the film's premiere Down Under in 2014. 

Margot Robbie

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Green Sleeves

Green with envy over Margot's cheetah print Marc Jacobs mini? So was everyone on the 2014 FGI Night of Stars red carpet, we'd venture to guess. 

Margot Robbie

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Crop It

Margot bared just a hint of skin in this floral Vionnet two-piece at 2014's One for the Boys charity ball. The asymmetric hem is subtle yet fresh, while the ensemble's blue hue pairs brilliantly against the beauty's rouge-hinted 'do.  

Margot Robbie

Eamonn McCormack/WireImage

It's a Bird, It's a...Starlet in Yellow?!

Margot stunned in an oft-neglected and scarcely pulled-off canary yellow at the 2014 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year awards in London. 

Margot Robbie

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Going Nude

Margot played hostess at the Carmella dinner in 2014. Note to chic hostesses everywhere: go nude. In a neutral, airy, and understatedly sexy peasant top + accompanying wide-legged trouser, that is. 

Margot Robbie

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Hugo Boss

Suiting Up

And the prize goes to: Margot Robbie, for her Boss pantsuit. Pun intended. The actress wowed at the 2014 Hugo Boss Prize ceremony at NYC's Guggenheim Museum.

