Idris Elba Finally Felt Famous When He Captured Beyoncé and Rihanna's Attention

Idris Elba has long been respected as an actor—and seen as one of Hollywood's hottest men, but there was one particular event not too long ago that finally made him feel "super famous."

In 2016, the British star co-hosted the Met Gala, where he met up with top female singers, including Beyoncé, who had played his wife in the 2009 thriller Obsessed. Elba talked about the event on an episode of the First We Feast food blog's Hot Ones YouTube series, posted on Thursday.

"I had Lady Gaga coming up to me, Rihanna, Beyoncé, coming up to me, shaking my hand," the actor said. "I felt super famous. And [Met Gala co-chair and Vogue Editor-in-Chief] Anna Wintour, bless her heart, she championed me as someone who should host it."