Stassi Schroeder's Engagement Party Was a Fairy Tale Come to Life

First came love, then a proposal. Next up: a celebration!
It's no secret to Vanderpump Rules fans at this point that Stassi Schroeder and her man Beau Clark got engaged just a day ago. Clark got down on one knee and popped the big question in a cemetery, a fitting spot for his true crime fanatic fiancée, and sealed it with an estimated 3-carat sparkler.
"OMG. I feel like Meghan Markle," the reality star quipped on Instagram as she announced the big personal news. Judging by their photos, there was no shortage of smiles—and the happiness continued as the future Mr. and Mrs. celebrated their engagement next at a soirée thrown by SUR matriarch, Lisa Vanderpump.
As to be expected, they were joined by Schroeder's fellow castmates, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent, as well as the bride-to-be's family. According to social media photos and videos of the dreamy event, all the guests were seated outside at a long poolside table decorated with flowers and plants as the sun set.
Per a source, the group toasted to the couple with rosé and champagne and Beau, Stassi and Lisa made an impromptu speech. "Everyone's really excited for them," the source said. "Lisa is really happy for the couple and approves of Beau," the source added, noting Vanderpump thinks he is a perfect match for Schroeder. She even took a moment to serve the engaged couple their meal, a moment castmates immediately documented on social media.
After heading out to The Belmont in Los Angeles to continue the party, the future bride and groom finished the night by grooving to Robyn in their kitchen.
Needless to say, it was a very good day. Congratulations to the happy couple!