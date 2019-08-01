Exactly What Happened Between Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette on NCIS?

Exactly what is going on between former NCIS costars Pauley Perrette and Mark Harmon? CBS isn't saying.

At the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour, Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, addressed the possibly ongoing issues between Harmon, who remains on NCIS, and Perrette, who spent 15 seasons on the series and returns to CBS in midseason comedy Broke.

In June 2019, Perrette tweeted she was "terrified" of Harmon "attacking" her. She said she was not returning to NCIS ever. According Vanity Fair, things soured between the two after Harmon's dog allegedly bit a crew member.