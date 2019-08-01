See the Adorable Moment Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert's Daughter Meets Her Baby Brother

Bachelor Nation just got a little bigger.

Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday. Just a few days after the birth, the Bachelor in Paradise couple took to Instagram to share a photo of their daughter, Emerson, meeting her baby brother.

"Our first photo as a family of four! (Emmy steals the show here, though)," Jade captioned the sweet snapshot on Thursday. "Honestly, I was so worried about the moment Emmy would meet her brother for the first time, but she was such a nurturing big sister, already."

They also shared a video of their first encounter. The cute clip showed the little one crawling over to her mom in the hospital bed and planting a kiss on the newborn's head. She also had an adorable reaction to his small cry.

"She's doing so good," the proud papa said.

It looks like Emmy has already adjusted to life as a big sister, too. Tanner also posted a video of their first child holding a baby doll while Jade cradled their son.