13 Reasons Why Season 3 Trailer, Series Ending Revealed

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Aug. 1, 2019 7:54 AM
The story of Liberty High School, started by Hannah Baker, is coming to an end. Netflix announced 13 Reasons Why will have a fourth—and final season¬—which is currently in production, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Based on the book of the same name, 13 Reasons Why season one followed the suicidal death of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) and the cassette tapes she left behind—the 13 reasons why she killed herself. Season two continued to deal with the aftermath of her death and other characters told the story. Season three, which premieres Friday, Aug. 23, does not feature Langford.
See a teaser trailer for the new season below.
The new season teases the characters and all their secrets are connected, and a new mystery: Who killed Bryce Walker?
The ensemble cast of the series includes Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Christian Navarro, Justin Prentice, Ross Butler, Devin Druid, Miles Heizer, Anne Winters, Aijona Alexus, Sosie Bacon and more.
Netflix recently revealed it was editing the controversial first season of the teen-oriented drama to remove the graphic death scene featuring Langford's Hannah Baker.
"We've heard from many young people that 13 Reasons Why encouraged them to start conversations about difficult issues like depression and suicide and get help—often for the first time," Netflix said in a statement." As we prepare to launch season three later this summer, we've been mindful about the ongoing debate around the show. So on the advice of medical experts, including Dr. Christine Moutier, chief medical officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, we've decided with creator Brian Yorkey and the producers of 13 Reasons Why to edit the scene in which Hannah takes her own life from season one."
Series creator Yorkey also addressed the controversy and why they're editing the series in a long statement to fans.
"It was our hope, in making 13 Reasons Why into a television show, to tell a story that would help young viewers feel seen and heard, and encourage empathy in all who viewed it, much as the bestselling book did before us. Our creative intent in portraying the ugly, painful reality of suicide in such graphic detail in season one was to tell the truth about the horror of such an act, and make sure no one would ever wish to emulate it," Yorkey said in a statement. "But as we ready to launch season three, we have heard concerns about the scene from Dr. Christine Moutier at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and others, and have agreed with Netflix to re-edit it. No one scene is more important than the life of the show, and its message that we must take better care of each other. We believe this edit will help the show do the most good for the most people while mitigating any risk for especially vulnerable young viewers."
13 Reasons Why season three premieres August 23 on Netflix.
