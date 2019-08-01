Alicia Keys Needed to Hear a Girl Power Anthem, So She Gifted Us With Several

Sometimes, even queen of confidence Alicia Keys needs a spark to help set her on fire.

Enter: her own, empowering AF music. "A majority of those songs—‘A Woman's Worth,' ‘Superwoman,' and ‘Girl on Fire'—were written when I was not feeling worthy," the 15-time Grammy winner revealed to Harper's Bazaar for their September Icons issue. "They were always songs that I needed to hear because I was going through a time when I was feeling down and needed to be reminded that this is who I am and this is what I deserve." (And we're eternally grateful for that.)

Indeed, regardless of how she's feeling going into a new song, once its recorded, she's flying high.

"Every time I create something, I feel it's the best thing I've ever done," she confessed to the outlet. "I might experience self-doubt in the process, but once I've finished I feel very confident. I still have that childlike wonder."