Willa Ford's Eye for Interior Design Impresses Scott Disick During Flip It Like Disick's Series Premiere

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Aug. 2, 2019 6:00 AM
Scott Disick just flipped a sunny beach house in Malibu! Now, to sell the property…
"A house usually sells 80 percent faster when it's staged," explains the real estate aficionado in this clip from Sunday's series premiere of Flip It Like Disick.
As its name suggests, "staging" a space essentially means furnishing it—as in, down to the cutlery—so prospective buyers have an easier time envisioning themselves living there. Usually, Scott stages the properties himself or commissions designers to do so on a project-by-project basis, but this time, the luxury house flipper needs "extra help" and might even consider hiring for a more permanent position.
Enter: Willa Ford, former pop singer and current interior design superstar, whose talents were brought to Scott's attention years ago and continue to impress him in the present.
"I couldn't find you in this jungle!" he jokes, calling out to Willa from across the yard at Malibu Design Center, which looks kind of like an obstacle course fashioned out of rustic-chic decor.
"You could've told me not to wear these shoes," she replies, and they hug like old friends.
The duo agrees there's quite a lot to work with here—textured pots that Scott thinks look like "teeth," geometric planters several feet tall and bathroom accessories even Lord Disick appreciates—and Willa points out several "finishing pieces" that might work to elevate the Malibu house interior.
"You were what I was missing in this whole scenario," Scott tells her. Sounds like someone's getting a new job!
See what Willa thinks about working with Scott in the clip above!
