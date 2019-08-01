Chris Harrison Jokes the "Condom Budget" Is The Bachelor's "Biggest Expense"

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Aug. 1, 2019 6:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Chris Harrison

Craig Sjodin/ABC

From the helicopter rides to the fantasy suites, The Bachelor franchise can rack up a big bill. But on Wednesday's episode of Lights Out With David Spade, Kaley Cuoco talked to her fellow guest Chris Harrison about The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise and asked the question everyone wanted to know: "What is the condom budget on the show?"

"That and the STD test—easily the biggest expense," the franchise's host quipped. 

He also showed a hilarious clip in which David Spade pretended to serve as a consultant and give Hannah Brown and her suitors tips through a hidden microphone. 

"I actually like that show," Harrison said after wiping away a few tears from all the laughter. 

In all seriousness, Cuoco seemed a bit disappointed with Brown's final pick. On Tuesday, Bachelor Nation watched the Alabama native give her last rose to Jed Wyatt and accept his proposal. But after learning he had dated another woman before coming on the show, Brown confronted him about it and called off their engagement. She later revealed the two had broken up entirely

"When he sang his proposal to her…it was brutal. It was rough," The Big Bang Theory star said, recalling how the singer-songwriter from Tennessee gave a quick performance before dropping down to one knee. "It was so obvious who the right choice was, too."

Watch

The Bachelorette Ends With an Engagement & Breakup!

Don't worry, Cuoco! Brown could still have a second chance at love. Even though Brown sent Tyler Cameron home, she later asked the runner-up if he wanted to grab a drink. Of course, he said yes.

Watch the video to see the funny clip.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Chris Harrison , The Bachelorette , Hannah Brown , David Spade , TV , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.