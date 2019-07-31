Stassi Schroeder Got Engaged in a Cemetery..? Plus More Details From Beau Clark's Proposal

'Til death do Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark part!

The Vanderpump Rules star accepted a proposal from her boyfriend on Wednesday, who E! News has learned actually popped the question in a cemetery. For most brides, a cemetery might not ring true as the most romantic of spots to get engaged... but Stassi is far from your average bride.

In fact, the reality TV personality and author is a self-described true crime fanatic and naturally hosted a murder-themed birthday party for herself in 2017.

A source tells E! News that Bravo cameras were rolling as Beau proposed to Stassi inside the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. We're told he took his now fiancée aside and "told her how much Stassi has changed his life and how he loved her before getting down on one knee... She was definitely surprised. She did get emotional, but was mainly smiling and was ecstatic about it. Stassi knew it was coming, but did not think it was going to happen today."