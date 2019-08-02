15 Back to School Items Celebrity Parents Have on Their List

by Jillian Punwar & Mike Vulpo | Fri., Aug. 2, 2019 3:30 AM
Hate to break it to you kids, but class is almost back in session.
If you feel like the past few months of summer flew by, you are not alone. But with August upon us, it's time to hit the malls and your favorite shopping destinations for all things back to school.
Whether it's a perfect outfit for picture day or that brand-new set of erasable markers for a clean new pencil box, there's a lot that goes into a brand-new school year.
Fortunately, we gathered a few clever and unique products from brands Hollywood moms and dads can't get enough of. If you have a kid heading to elementary school, keep scrolling to make sure they ace the year ahead!
This adorable T-shirt collection of drawings from Boys & Girls Club of America members encourages acceptance and celebrates individuality among today's youth. Jana Kramer, Hillary Scott and Kristen Bell have all previously expressed their love for the fashion company.
Customizable name labels from Mabel's Labels are just what you need to make sure your little ones don't lose their personal items. The labels come in a variety of shapes and sizes and are loved by Beverley Mitchell, Melissa Rycroft, DeAnna Stagliano and Trista Sutter.
Send your kids off to school in style with a unique backpack loved by A-list celebrities such as Jessica Alba, Hilary Duff and Selma Blair.
They didn't have these when mom and dad were in school! OOLY, which is loved by Drew Barrymore, Jessica Biel and other parents, has erasable markers that your kids will love coloring with.
We are obsessed with these mom and kid matching socks from Cash Warren's company. January Jones and Sterling K. Brown have also shopped for the brand that includes underwear.
Stars such as Kristin Cavallari, Alicia Keys and Jenny Mollen are obsessed with this brand that includes organic non-dairy "cheese" puffs, which are a healthy and delicious snack to pack in your kid's lunchbox.
This device is the perfect way to keep track of your children while keeping their use of technology limited. Relay allows you to know your children's whereabouts at all times and call them. At the same time, it doesn't feature internet or social media. Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer are big fans.
Stars like Christina Milian, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Viola Davis love this book for their kids. Dare we say we just found your perfect bedtime story before the school bell rings.
Ayesha Curry, Busy Philipps and Ali Wong are just some of the famous fans of Plae, the shoe company that will have your kids sticking out on the playground for all the right reasons.
Make sure your kids don't get sick their first week at school by packing these in their bookbag! This organic hand sanitizer spray from Jessica Alba's line effectively kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria and is used by parents across the country including Ayesha Curry.
Hand-made in small batches with only the highest quality ingredients such as cold-pressed juice from organic produce, Health-Ade Minis are the newest sized offerings that are easy to grab on-the-go and fit perfectly in a bookbag or lunchbox. By the way, we hear Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have been known to have these in their refrigerators.
How adorable is this dress?! There are so many great pieces to choose from at Janie and Jack for both boys and girls. This company is also loved by fellow moms including Whitney Port, Hilaria Baldwin and Tia Mowry.
Your son will love this shirt for school, plus Vineyard Vines has so many adorable clothing options for girls too. Eva Amurri Martino and Hilaria Baldwin love dressing their young ones in the iconic brand.
Instead of bringing water bottles to school each and everyday, consider purchasing a customizable (and reusable) bottle. Tervis has a line of unique mugs, tumblers, water bottles and more. And celebs such as Tori Spelling, Guy Fieri and Jessie James Decker can't get enough.
Cameron Eubanks, Hoda Kotb and Elizabeth Chambers love this fashion designer and brand. If you don't pick out an adorable dress for your girl, we recommend adorable planners to keep her organized all year long.
