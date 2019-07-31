How the Four Weddings and a Funeral Series Compares to the Beloved Film

Over 20-years have passed since the famous Four Weddings and a Funeral hit the theaters in 1994. In the many years since then, the rom-com has turned into a staple on the list of must-see films from the '90s.

However, a lot has also changed in the two decades since the movie reached blockbuster status. For example, people want to see actors they can relate to in the shows they watch. Luckily, Nathalie Emmanuel and Nikesh Patel are giving viewers what they want, with the help of Mindy Kaling, of course.

In an interview with E! News the Game of Thrones veteran explains, "One of the biggest differences that you'll see from our series and the original is the inclusivity and the diversity and how the multiculturalism of London is very much reflected through the show. Which is something that we don't really see, especially in this genre."