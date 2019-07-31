Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder Is Engaged to Beau Clark

Yet another member of the Vanderpump Rules fam is settling down!

E! News has learned that Stassi Schroeder is engaged to Beau Clark after more than a year together. We're told the proposal went down on Wednesday.

"OMG. I feel like Meghan Markle," she announced on Instagram, indicating that the proposal may have gone down at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Very on brand for our girl Stassi.

Beau, who works in commercial casting, appeared on the most recent season of the wildly popular Bravo reality series and quickly became a fan-favorite of viewers at home as well as Stassi's castmates. In fact, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute were the ones to play matchmaker for the lovebirds in 2017! The Next Level Basic author later confirmed she was in a new relationship during a Feb. 2018 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, but chose to keep his identity a mystery until things got serious between the pair.

Stassi ultimately let cameras follow the ups and downs of their love story throughout Season 7, which even included Beau getting a coveted stamp of approval from the one and only Lisa Vanderpump!