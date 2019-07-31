Meghan Markle Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From Her Pregnancy with Archie

Sussexroyal/Instagram
by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jul. 31, 2019 2:11 PM
Sussexroyal/Instagram
Meghan Markle is revealing how she spent her days on maternity leave.
In new photos from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Instagram, the former Suits star is peeling back the curtain to share a look into her work at the Smart Works charity. Five candid photos show the 37-year-old taking a hands-on role in the day-to-day events that take place at the non-profit organization. According to the caption, the foundation "helps women into the workforce, equipping them with both the skills and clothes they need to feel job-ready."
During these "quiet visits" to the organization's offices, the then-pregnant duchess took a vested interest in truly transforming the lives of the women who work with Smart Works. So, in order to help rid the closets of "mismatched items and colours which weren't always the right stylistic choices or sizes that didn't necessarily 'suit' the job at hand," the Duchess is creating her own fashion collection.
"Launching this autumn, The Duchess will be supporting a collective to help equip the women of Smart Works with the key workwear essentials they need as they enter into the workplace," the sussexroyal account explains. "This initiative is supported by four generous brands who share the vision to empower the women of Smart Works to look and feel [100 emoji] as they bravely venture in to what can often be a daunting environment for those who have been out of the job market."
Sussexroyal/Instagram
The brands she has partnered with include high end English labels, John Lewis & Partners, Marks and Spencer, Misha Nonoo and Jigsaw. Any item purchased from the autumn collection, will then be shared with the Smart Works organization, because, as the Duchess puts it, this is "charity as community."
Sussexroyal/Instagram
Crazy to think that the self-described feminist accomplished these major tasks while on maternity leave this past year. In March, the star shortly stepped out of the spotlight to prepare for the arrival of son Archie Harrison. So while the world was on royal baby watch, the Duchess was secretly working on a fashion line, Vogue magazine and still participating in charitable deeds.
She's truly a modern woman!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?