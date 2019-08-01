See What Happens When The Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon and Braunwyn Meet

There's a new Housewife in Orange County, and a new man in Shannon Storms Beador's life. In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 14 premiere, Kelly Dodd and Shannon are out on the town when they're joined by newcomer to the series Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Ken aka Babe.

"You're hot. In good shape. Got hair," Kelly tells Ken before opening his shirt and saying, "I just want to make sure you trim that s—t. You do. Do you shave your balls too?"

Last year, as Kelly says in a confessional, Shannon didn't have "any game." "This year, I'm here to give her the baton. Go ahead, Shannon, it's your turn now," Kelly says about Shannon's dating life.