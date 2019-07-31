Wendy Williams Sets the Record Straight on Joining The Real Housewives of New York City

Is Wendy Williams headed to Bravo?!

That's the question reality TV fans have been asking after rumors began to spread about the talk-show host possibly joining The Real Housewives of New York City.

But on today's all-new episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the self-proclaimed Jersey girl made it clear that she isn't interested in joining reality TV.

"No, I won't be a member of The Real Housewives of New York City," she shared during the "Hot Topics" portion of her show. "I have a purple chair of my own. I like the Housewives. but if you have a talk show that is your own…"

Wendy continued, "First off, you're not coming to my apartment. You're not checking out who I date. There would be so many no no nos that you would be bored with me."